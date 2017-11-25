Vesti » Blic 25.11.2017

Danas pretežno sunčano i toplo

U Srbiji će danas, nakon mestimično maglovitog jutra, tokom većeg dela dana biti pretežno sunčano i toplo.

Samo na severu Srbije i u Negotinskoj Krajini biće umereno i potpuno oblačno i hladnije, saopštio je Republički hidrometeorološki zavod. Po podne i uveče doći će do postepenog naoblačenja, ponegde sa kratkotrajnom kišom, prvo na severu i zapadu. Vetar slab i umeren, u košavskom području povremeno i jak, južni i jugoistočni. Jutarnja temperatura od minus 1 do 7, najviša dnevna od 9 do 16 stepeni Celzijusa. U Beogradu će biti pretežno sunčano...
