Snažan zemljotres pogodio Novi Zeland: Potres snage 7,3 stepena! Moguć cunami! Pogledajte kako je treslo! (video)

Kurir pre 2 sata

Zemljotres jačine 7,3 stepena pogodio je Novi Zeland, saopštio je Seizmološki savez SAD, a izdato je i upozorenje za mogući cunami.

Cunami talasi se mogu formirati na 270 kilometara od epicentra zemljotresa, saopštio je Pacifički centar za upozorenje od cunamija. [USGS] M5.0 Mar-04 14:13:57 UTC, east of the North Island of New Zealand, Depth:10.0km, https://t.co/6dA1PMuigi #quake pic.twitter.com/cGd3wPJIcr — Earthquakes (@earthquakesApp) March 4, 2021 TSUNAMI WARNING: Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges near the shore are expected in other coastal areas. Stay out of the water.