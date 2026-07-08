Historic five-hour clash: Djokovic reaches Wimbledon semifinals; "This is why I still play tennis"

B92 pre 9 minuta
Historic five-hour clash: Djokovic reaches Wimbledon semifinals; "This is why I still play tennis"

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has secured a place in the Wimbledon semifinals.

In the longest quarterfinal match in Wimbledon history, lasting five hours and 15 minutes, Novak Djokovic defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 6-7. The Serbian star missed two set points on Auger-Aliassime's serve in the 10th game of the opening set. Both players then squandered three set points each in the tie-break, but Djokovic held his nerve, rallying from 9-10 to win it 12-10 and take a one-set lead. Auger-Aliassime broke serve in the eighth game
Otvori na b92.net

Pročitajte još

Alergična je na travu, a igra polufinale Vimbldona: Poznata teniserka otkrila zabrinjavajuće detalje

Alergična je na travu, a igra polufinale Vimbldona: Poznata teniserka otkrila zabrinjavajuće detalje

Mondo pre 14 minuta
Đoković posle istorijskog spektakla: Zbog ovoga igram!

Đoković posle istorijskog spektakla: Zbog ovoga igram!

Sputnik pre 2 sata
Novak Đoković: Ovo su momenti zbog kojih i dalje igram tenis

Novak Đoković: Ovo su momenti zbog kojih i dalje igram tenis

Danas pre 2 sata
Đoković posle pet sati borbe u polufinalu Vimbldona

Đoković posle pet sati borbe u polufinalu Vimbldona

Nedeljnik pre 3 sata
Đoković posle velike pobede: Ovo su momenti zbog kojih i dalje igram tenis

Đoković posle velike pobede: Ovo su momenti zbog kojih i dalje igram tenis

RTS pre 2 sata
Đoković posle spektakla i pet sati i 15 minuta igre savladao Ože-Alijasima za plasman u polufinale Vimbldona

Đoković posle spektakla i pet sati i 15 minuta igre savladao Ože-Alijasima za plasman u polufinale Vimbldona

Euronews pre 2 sata
Novak Đoković posle epske pobede: "Uspeo sam da kontrolišem nerve, ovo su momenti zbog kojih i dalje igram tenis"

Novak Đoković posle epske pobede: "Uspeo sam da kontrolišem nerve, ovo su momenti zbog kojih i dalje igram tenis"

Dnevnik pre 2 sata

Ključne reči

Novak ĐokovićVimbldon

Najnovije vesti »

Broj poginulih u zemljotresima u Venecueli povećao se na 3.685

Broj poginulih u zemljotresima u Venecueli povećao se na 3.685

RTV pre 4 minuta
Alergična je na travu, a igra polufinale Vimbldona: Poznata teniserka otkrila zabrinjavajuće detalje

Alergična je na travu, a igra polufinale Vimbldona: Poznata teniserka otkrila zabrinjavajuće detalje

Mondo pre 14 minuta
Dnevna onkološka bolnica u Vranju sa proširenim kapacitetima: pacijentima omogućena bolja zdravstvena nega

Dnevna onkološka bolnica u Vranju sa proširenim kapacitetima: pacijentima omogućena bolja zdravstvena nega

Kurir pre 9 minuta
Historic five-hour clash: Djokovic reaches Wimbledon semifinals; "This is why I still play tennis"

Historic five-hour clash: Djokovic reaches Wimbledon semifinals; "This is why I still play tennis"

B92 pre 9 minuta
Poznati svi parovi četvrtfinala Mundijala i satnica mečeva

Poznati svi parovi četvrtfinala Mundijala i satnica mečeva

Danas pre 19 minuta