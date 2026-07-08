Historic five-hour clash: Djokovic reaches Wimbledon semifinals; "This is why I still play tennis"

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has secured a place in the Wimbledon semifinals.

In the longest quarterfinal match in Wimbledon history, lasting five hours and 15 minutes, Novak Djokovic defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 6-7. The Serbian star missed two set points on Auger-Aliassime's serve in the 10th game of the opening set. Both players then squandered three set points each in the tie-break, but Djokovic held his nerve, rallying from 9-10 to win it 12-10 and take a one-set lead. Auger-Aliassime broke serve in the eighth game