Aston Vila u korona-haosu: Stiven DŽerard pozitivan

Večernje novosti pre 8 sati  |  Novosti online

Foto: EPA-EFE/Jane Barlow/POOL Ovaj 41-godišnji stručak će propustiti naredne dve utakmice tima iz Birmingema, pa neće voditi ekipu protiv Čelsija kod kuće i Lidsa u gostima.

Aston Villa can confirm Head Coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 25, 2021 Aston Vila je potvrdila da će DŽerard biti u izolaciji dok ne dobije negativan test i samim tim dozvolu da se vrati trenerskim obavezama. U prošlom kolu je meč tima sa "Vila Parkom" sa Barnlijem odložena zbog velikog
Otvori na novosti.rs

Povezane vesti »

Džerard pozitivan na korona virus, ne vodi Aston Vilu na dve utakmice

Danas pre 8 sati
Povezane vesti »

Ključne reči

ČelsiStiven DžerardPremijer ligaCovid 19Korona virusKovid 19KovidCovid

Sport, najnovije vesti »

Bjelica pomogao Voriorsima, pobeda u derbiju za potvrdu napada na titulu

Nova pre 4 sati

Novak mora u Australiju: Ukoliko Đoković ne ode u Melburn, Zverev i Medvedev prete da mu oduzmu tron

OK radio pre 5 sati

Vakcinisano 95 tenisera od prvih sto na listi najboljih

OK radio pre 5 sati

Rodžers srušio rekord Breta Farva u Pekersima

B92 pre 5 sati

Mornar ubedljiv protiv Studentskog centra

Nova pre 5 sati