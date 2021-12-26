Aston Vila u korona-haosu: Stiven DŽerard pozitivan

Večernje novosti pre 8 sati | Novosti online

Foto: EPA-EFE/Jane Barlow/POOL Ovaj 41-godišnji stručak će propustiti naredne dve utakmice tima iz Birmingema, pa neće voditi ekipu protiv Čelsija kod kuće i Lidsa u gostima.

Aston Villa can confirm Head Coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 25, 2021 Aston Vila je potvrdila da će DŽerard biti u izolaciji dok ne dobije negativan test i samim tim dozvolu da se vrati trenerskim obavezama. U prošlom kolu je meč tima sa "Vila Parkom" sa Barnlijem odložena zbog velikog