Partizan na samom startu meča sa cedevitom postavio rekord ABA lige: Ispred njih je po ovom parametru samo Cibona (foto)

Partizan još uvek drži rekord po najvećem broju poena za poluvreme (69) koji su postavili 2017. godine u meču sa MZT-om.

Košarkaši Partizana ove večeri od 18.45 časova dočekuju ekipu Cedevite Olimpije u okviru 21. kola ABA lige. 4⃣2⃣ Points in a single quarter! AMAZING! With an exceptional game opening tonight, @PartizanBC set the new All-time AdmiralBet #ABALiga 1st quarter record in a number of points scored by any team in the opening 10 minutes. It is also the 2nd best scoring achievement of all… pic.twitter.com/LXXry6ETcv — AdmiralBet ABA League (@ABA_League) March 3, 2024