Novak: Tužan sam i prazan, žao mi je

N1 Info pre 1 sat  |  Ivana Salapura

Najbolji teniser sveta Novak Đoković oglasio se posle diskvalifikacije sa US Opena.

This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy. As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being. I apologize to the
Novak ĐokovićUS Open

