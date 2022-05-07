Ukrajina tvrdi da je uništen još jedan ruski brod: Ove godine parada na dnu mora

N1 Info pre 42 minuta  |  Autor:N1 Beograd, The Guardian

Ukrajinska vlada je saopštila da je uništila još jedan ruski brod.

Ministarstvo odbrane je saopštilo da je ukrajinski Bairaktar ​​TB2 pogodio desantnu letelicu projekta Serna, prenosi Guardian. Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 destroyed another Russian ship. This time the landing craft of the "Serna" project. The traditional parade of the russian Black Sea fleet on May 9 this year will be held near Snake Island - at the bottom of the sea. pic.twitter.com/WYEPywmAwX „Tradicionalna parada ruske crnomorske flote 9. maja ove godine biće
