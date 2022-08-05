Bizarni incident kod Bele kuće: Dve žene i dva muškarca udario grom u parku blizu sedišta predsednika SAD, zadobili teške povrede

Četiri osobe teško su povređene nakon što ih je u četvrtak uveče udario grom u blizini Bele kuće.

Got this picture from the scene of where the four people were struck by lightning in Lafayette Park. Courtesy: Alister Martin pic.twitter.com/JSduR2FAlo — Christian Flores (@CFloresNews) August 5, 2022 Dve žene i dva muškarca stradali su tokom jake oluje u parku Lafajet u Vašingtonu, saopštili su vatrogasci. Our camera was rolling on the White House North Lawn tonight when lightning struck Lafayette Park nearby, injuring four. The thunder was so loud,
