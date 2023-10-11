Hamas i Hezbolah prete Americi: Ako se umešate u rat, bombardovaćemo vaše baze!

Kurir pre 1 sat

Palestinska militantna grupa Hamas i libanska paravojna formacija Hezbolah prete SAD da će, ako se umešaju u rat, početi da bombarduju njihove baze.

Hamas and Hezbollah began to threaten the United States The terrorists say that if the US intervenes in the war, they will start bombing their military bases. "Our missiles will be directed against American bases if they intervene in the 'Flood of Al-Aqsa' battle," said Abu… pic.twitter.com/Zh6zXzkBSi — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 10, 2023 - Naše rakete će biti usmerene protiv američkih baza ako intervenišu u borbi protiv Izraela - rekao je Al-Hamidavi, generalni
