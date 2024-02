Četvoro poginulo, uključujući napadača, u oružanom napadu u pomorskoj kompaniji u Grčkoj

BREAKING:

3 killed in a mass-shooting in Glyfada, near Athens in Greece.

2 women and 1 man were shot to death after the office of their shipping company was stormed by an Egyptian former employee armed with a rifle.

