Suroi: Izjava Brnabić o pritvorenom Jankoviću 'mešanje u identitet kosovskih Srba'

Dejan Janković,dep.dir. of Kosovo police, a respected professional and leader of K.Serb integration into the service may be charged, says @anabrnabic , for undermining the constitutional order of Serbia. Another turn of the screw on K. Serbs, their identity, 🇽🇰🇷🇸normalization. pic.twitter.com/NgTR5pXbKc— VetonSurroi (@VSurroi) April 18, 2024