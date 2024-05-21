Zemljotres pogodio jug Italije

Zemljotres jačine 4,4 stepeni Rihterove skale pogodio je danas južnu Italiju.

Epicentar zemljotresa bio je na oko 11 kilometara od Napulja, javlja EMSC, prenosi Nova.rs. Za sada nema informacija o eventualnoj materijalnoj šteti ili povređenima. #Earthquake ( #terremoto) possibly felt 7 sec ago in #Italy (detected from @SismoDetector). Felt it? Tell us via: 📱 https://t.co/IbUfG7TFOL 🌐 https://t.co/AXvOM7I4Th 🖥 https://t.co/wPtMW5ND1t ⚠ Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet. More info soon! pic.twitter.com/n7nAclBbPt —