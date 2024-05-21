Zemljotres pogodio jug Italije

Danas pre 3 sata  |  Nova.rs
Zemljotres pogodio jug Italije

Zemljotres jačine 4,4 stepeni Rihterove skale pogodio je danas južnu Italiju.

Epicentar zemljotresa bio je na oko 11 kilometara od Napulja, javlja EMSC, prenosi Nova.rs. Za sada nema informacija o eventualnoj materijalnoj šteti ili povređenima. #Earthquake ( #terremoto) possibly felt 7 sec ago in #Italy (detected from @SismoDetector). Felt it? Tell us via: 📱 https://t.co/IbUfG7TFOL 🌐 https://t.co/AXvOM7I4Th 🖥 https://t.co/wPtMW5ND1t ⚠ Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet. More info soon! pic.twitter.com/n7nAclBbPt —
Otvori na danas.rs

Povezane vesti »

Zemljotres jačine 4,4 stepena po Rihteru pogodio Italiju

Zemljotres jačine 4,4 stepena po Rihteru pogodio Italiju

Blic pre 3 sata
Povezane vesti »

Ključne reči

ZemljotresItalijaTwitter

Svet, najnovije vesti »

Bivši visoki zvaničnici trampove administracije u Izraelu: Sastali se sa Netanjahuom i njegovim saradnicima

Bivši visoki zvaničnici trampove administracije u Izraelu: Sastali se sa Netanjahuom i njegovim saradnicima

Blic pre 29 minuta
Berlin: zahtev za hapšenje lidera Izraela i Hamasa daje lažnu sliku o ekvivalentnosti

Berlin: zahtev za hapšenje lidera Izraela i Hamasa daje lažnu sliku o ekvivalentnosti

Politika pre 5 minuta
"Razbio je staklo i pokušao da uđe": Jeziv napad na vozača autobusa u Hrvatskoj: "Govorio je da će me ubiti, plašio sam se…

"Razbio je staklo i pokušao da uđe": Jeziv napad na vozača autobusa u Hrvatskoj: "Govorio je da će me ubiti, plašio sam se za svoj život" (video)

Blic pre 29 minuta
Zaplenjena imovina Belorusija se obračunava sa opozicijom

Zaplenjena imovina Belorusija se obračunava sa opozicijom

Alo pre 23 minuta
Bibijev ples između dva plamena

Bibijev ples između dva plamena

Radar pre 1 sat