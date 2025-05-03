President Vučić interrupts visit to USA and returns to Serbia

Blic pre 23 minuta
President Vučić interrupts visit to USA and returns to Serbia

As we have learned, President Aleksandar Vučić will not attend the main events for which he came to the USA.

According to our unofficial information, the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić suddenly felt unwell in the early afternoon hours, after which he sought medical help. After an examination, he decided to return to Serbia. The President’s office will inform the public in the coming days about the exact nature of the situation. As we have learned, at the time, in the room with Vučić, who was preparing for upcoming meetings after a completed encounter with
Blic pre 23 minuta
