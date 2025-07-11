Vučić izrazio saučešće porodicama bošnjačkih žrtava u Srebrenici

Predsednik Srbije Aleksandar Vučić izrazio je danas saučešće porodicama bošnjačkih žrtava povodom obeležavanja 30. godina od strašnog zločina u Srebrenici. "Danas se navršava trideset godina od strašnog zločina u Srebrenici.

Ne možemo promeniti prošlost, ali moramo promeniti budućnost", naveo je Aleksandar Vučić u objavi na društvenoj mreži "Iks" (X). Today marks thirty years since the terrible crime in Srebrenica was committed. We cannot change the past, but we must change the future. Once again, on behalf of the citizens of Serbia, I express my condolences to the families of the Bosniak victims, confident that a similar… — Александар Вучић (@predsednikrs) July 11, 2025