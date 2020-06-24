Predsednik Srbije položio je cveće na Spomenik neznanom junaku u Moskvi (foto/video)

Srbija danas pre 4 sata

Vojna parada povodom obeležavanja 75. godišnjice pobede nad fašizmom u Drugom svetskom ratu

Predsednik Srbije Aleksandar Vučić položio je danas, po završetku defilea vojske na Crvenom trgu, cveće na spomenik Neznanom junaku. #BREAKING : #Russian President Vladimir Putin, together with the heads of state who arrived in #Moscow for celebrations in honor of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, lays flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden. pic.twitter.com/G3PDnERmiV — Sushmit Patil Сушмит Патил सुश्मित पाटिल
