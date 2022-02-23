Muzika: Mark Lanegan, pevač, pisac i legenda grandža, preminuo u 57. godini

Južne vesti pre 33 minuta  |  BBC News na srpskom

EPA Mark Lanegan Mark Lanegan, frontmen čuvenog grandž benda Screaming Trees, a kasnije grupe Queens of the Stone Age, preminuo je u 57. godini u porodičnom domu u Kilarniju, u Irskoj, objavljeno je na njegovom Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland.

Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland.

A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. We ask Please respect the family privacy— mark lanegan (@marklanegan)
