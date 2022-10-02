Ðoković danas protiv Čilića za titulu u Tel Avivu

Euronews pre 2 sata  |  Autor: Tanjug
Najbolji srpski teniser Novak Ðoković i Hrvat Marin Čilić sastaće se danas, od 17.30 sati, u finalu turnira u Tel Avivu. Ðoković je u polufinalu nadigrao Rusa Rusa Romana Safijulina 6:1, 7:6 (7:3), dok je Čilić bio bolji od Francuza Konstanta Lestijena 7:5, 6:3. one of the most outstanding djokovic record is that he has a positive record with ALL the 30 players he faced at least 10 times in career sunday he will face cilic for the 21st time (18-2, 1-1 in finals)
Otvori na euronews.rs

Povezane vesti »

Nišiko... Ovaj, Nišioka osvojio Seul VIDEO

B92 pre 6 minuta

Đere u glavnom žrebu turnira u Astani

Politika pre 12 minuta

Đere se pridružio Đokoviću

B92 pre 1 sat

Ljudina! Čovek velikog srca: Novak Đoković igrao tenis u invalidskim kolicima (video)

Večernje novosti pre 23 minuta

Novak i Marin u 17.30 na SK1 za titulu u Tel Avivu

Sport klub pre 1 sat

Laslo Đere se kvalifikovao za Astana Open

Sport klub pre 1 sat

Novak i Marin u 17.30 za titulu u Tel Avivu, gledajte ih na SK!

N1 Info pre 1 sat
Povezane vesti »

Ključne reči

Novak ĐokovićTenisTel AvivTimesMarin Čilićsport

Komentari

B92
2
B92
1

Sport, najnovije vesti »

Nišiko... Ovaj, Nišioka osvojio Seul VIDEO

B92 pre 6 minuta

Direktor otkrio pozadinu čudne Đokovićeve odluke

B92 pre 5 minuta

Srbija je ovo sa nestrpljenjem čekala: Otkriven stepen povrede Aleksandra Mitrovića

Večernje novosti pre 6 minuta

Murinjo na parkingu ispred stadiona gledao pobedu Rome: Urlao i slavio nasmejan od "uva do uva"

Telegraf pre 5 minuta

Četvrta uzastopna pobeda fudbalerki ŽFK „Radnički 2014“ u prvenstvu Druge lige Srbije

Plus online pre 1 sat