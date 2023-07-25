Jak zemljotres pogodio Tursku

Zemljotres jačine 5,5 stepeni Rihterove skale pogodio je jutros Adanu u Turskoj.

Za sada nema informacija o šteti ili povređenima. Epicentar je bio 20 kilometara od grada Kozan, a potres se osetio i u okolnim gradovima. #Earthquake ( #deprem) possibly felt 21 sec ago in #Turkey. Felt it? Tell us via: 📱 https://t.co/bKBgMenA4F 🌐 https://t.co/44vngdM2ty 🖥 https://t.co/OSr2jaub9Y ⚠ Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet. More info soon! pic.twitter.com/olDvhGDme3 — EMSC (@LastQuake) July 25, 2023 Do potresa je došlo na