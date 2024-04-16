(VIDEO) Simbol Kopenhagena u plamenu: Gori jedna od najpoznatijih zgrada

Požar je danas izbio u zgradi Stare berze u Kopenhagenu, jednom od simbola danske prestonice.

Nema podataka o povređenima, javlja Rojters. Ljudi iznose iz zgrade slike, kako bi ih spasili od vatre. BREAKING: Denmark is having its “Notre Dame moment” The historical Børsen Stock Exchange building in Copenhagen is on fire. It was built in 1625 and is one of the city’s most beautiful buildings with its elegant spire Yesterday was the 5th anniversary of the Notre Dame fire pic.twitter.com/8j6bPsHvaD — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 16, 2024 U zgradi su se u