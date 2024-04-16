(VIDEO) Simbol Kopenhagena u plamenu: Gori jedna od najpoznatijih zgrada

Danas pre 3 sata  |  FoNet
(VIDEO) Simbol Kopenhagena u plamenu: Gori jedna od najpoznatijih zgrada

Požar je danas izbio u zgradi Stare berze u Kopenhagenu, jednom od simbola danske prestonice.

Nema podataka o povređenima, javlja Rojters. Ljudi iznose iz zgrade slike, kako bi ih spasili od vatre. BREAKING: Denmark is having its “Notre Dame moment” The historical Børsen Stock Exchange building in Copenhagen is on fire. It was built in 1625 and is one of the city’s most beautiful buildings with its elegant spire Yesterday was the 5th anniversary of the Notre Dame fire pic.twitter.com/8j6bPsHvaD — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 16, 2024 U zgradi su se u
Otvori na danas.rs

Povezane vesti »

Požar u Kopenhagenu, gori stara zgrada danske berze

Požar u Kopenhagenu, gori stara zgrada danske berze

Vreme pre 53 minuta
(FOTO, VIDEO) Požar u jednoj od najpoznatijih zgrada u Kopenhagenu: Srušio se ceo toranj

(FOTO, VIDEO) Požar u jednoj od najpoznatijih zgrada u Kopenhagenu: Srušio se ceo toranj

N1 Info pre 2 sata
Haos u Danskoj: Veliki požar u Kopenhagenu, toranj zgrade se srušio na krov

Haos u Danskoj: Veliki požar u Kopenhagenu, toranj zgrade se srušio na krov

Nova pre 2 sata
Gori Kopenhagen Požar u bivšoj zgradi Berze ljudi iznose vredne stvari (video)

Gori Kopenhagen Požar u bivšoj zgradi Berze ljudi iznose vredne stvari (video)

Dnevnik pre 2 sata
Četiri stotine godina danskog nasleđa spaljeno u Kopenhagenu

Četiri stotine godina danskog nasleđa spaljeno u Kopenhagenu

Politika pre 3 sata
Požar u jednoj od najstarijih i najpoznatijih zgrada u Kopenhagenu

Požar u jednoj od najstarijih i najpoznatijih zgrada u Kopenhagenu

Insajder pre 3 sata
Požar u zgradi stare berze u Kopenhagenu

Požar u zgradi stare berze u Kopenhagenu

Biznis.rs pre 3 sata
Povezane vesti »

Ključne reči

BerzaRojtersDanskaTwitterpožar

Komentari

N1 Info
15
Politika
1

Svet, najnovije vesti »

Mediji: Izrael namjerava postaviti 10.000 šatora u blizini Rafaha u roku dvije sedmice

Mediji: Izrael namjerava postaviti 10.000 šatora u blizini Rafaha u roku dvije sedmice

Al Jazeera pre 35 minuta
Patrušev: Utvrđena veza između izvršilaca napada u "Krokusu" i Ukrajine

Patrušev: Utvrđena veza između izvršilaca napada u "Krokusu" i Ukrajine

RTV pre 47 minuta
Kandidati rumunske krajnje desnice pre izbora idu na polifgraf

Kandidati rumunske krajnje desnice pre izbora idu na polifgraf

Danas pre 17 minuta
Nebenzja: Ne može se isključiti nuklearna katastrofa

Nebenzja: Ne može se isključiti nuklearna katastrofa

Politika pre 29 minuta
Majk Džonson najvljuje da će „progurati” zakon o pomoći Ukrajini

Majk Džonson najvljuje da će „progurati” zakon o pomoći Ukrajini

Politika pre 41 minuta