Zapisi iz podzemlja u novoj pesmi benda Larska, sa Markom Thimble – Sastav poručuje: Nismo se odrekli slobode

Danas pre 1 sat  |  Una Miletić
Zapisi iz podzemlja u novoj pesmi benda Larska, sa Markom Thimble – Sastav poručuje: Nismo se odrekli slobode
„But I am not a slave, I am free; Free to suffer, free to rebel, free to spite; Free to be a rogue, a mouse, a worm; Free to be myself, whatever that means, I write these notes from the underground; To confess, to explain, to justify; But I know they are useless, useless, useless; No one will read them, no one will care; I am the man who lives underground; And I will die here alone“ – tako glase stihovi nove pesme – Larska & Marko Thimble „Notes from the
