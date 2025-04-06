Održane masovne demonstracije širom SAD protiv politika Trampa i Maska: „Dalje ruke“ (VIDEO,FOTO)

Danas pre 1 sat  |  S. D.
Održane masovne demonstracije širom SAD protiv politika Trampa i Maska: „Dalje ruke" (VIDEO,FOTO)

Širom Sjedinjenih Država održani su masovni protesti protiv politika predsednika Donalda Trampa.

Održano je čak 1.200 protesta širom zemlje pod nazivom „Hands Off!“ (Dalje ruke). 🇺🇸 Mass protests have overtaken the Boston Common in the US, where demonstrators are voicing their opposition to Trump with the message "Hands off democracy!" Around 1,200 demonstrations are scheduled across the country today, with events planned in all 50 states. pic.twitter.com/YOmhZYgAKH — The Daily News (@DailyNewsJustIn) April 5, 2025 Demonstracije su zabeležene u svih 50
