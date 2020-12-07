Trampov advokat zaražen koronom: Rudi Đulijani pozitivan na virus

Večernje novosti pre 6 sati  |  Tanjug

LIČNI advokat američkog predsednika Donalda Trampa, Rudolf Đulijani (76), pozitivan je na korona virus.

Tu vest danas je objavio Tramp na svom Tviter nalogu. Svom advokatu i saradniku Tramp je poželeo dobro zdravlje i brzo ozdravljenje. . @RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020
