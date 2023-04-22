Zemljotres magnitude 5,3 pogodio Maltu

N1 Info pre 2 sata  |  Autor Beta

Zemljotres magnitude 5,3 pogodio je rano jutros Maltu, saopštio je Univerzitet na Malti.

Potres je probudio stanovnike u više gradova, objavio je portal Times of Malta. Nema informacija o da li je u potresu bilo povređenih. Geološki zavod SAD registrovao je da je potres bio magnitude 5,5. #Earthquake ( #terremot) possibly felt 31 sec ago in #Malta. Felt it? Tell us via: 📱 https://t.co/LBaVNedgF9 🌐 https://t.co/AXvOM7I4Th 🖥 https://t.co/wPtMW5ND1t ⚠ Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet. More info soon!
