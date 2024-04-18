Elections in Croatia: HDZ celebrates victory PHOTO

B92 pre 1 sat  |  Index.hr
Elections in Croatia: HDZ celebrates victory PHOTO

So far, 86.85 percent of polling stations have been processed.

HDZ - 61 RIJEKE PRAVDE - 42 PATRIOTIC MOVEMENT - 13 MOST COALITION - 11 WE CAN - 10 IDS COALITION - 3 NP NORTH - 2 FOCUS REPUBLIC - 1 The only certainty for now is that the new composition of the parliament will have eight parties and coalitions. These are HDZ, SDP, Homeland Movement. Most, Mozemo, Istrian Democratic Union, Fokus, and NP Sever. In Croatia, 6,500 polling stations opened at 7:00 a.m. this morning, and by 4:30 p.m., 50.6 percent of citizens registered
Otvori na b92.net

Povezane vesti »

Izbori u Hrvatskoj: HDZ osvaja 60, 'Rijeke pravde' 42 mandata

Izbori u Hrvatskoj: HDZ osvaja 60, 'Rijeke pravde' 42 mandata

Beta pre 1 sat
Parlamentarni izbori u Hrvatskoj: HDZ pao za dva mandata, Rijeka pravde na 42 mandata, Možemo ostaje na 9

Parlamentarni izbori u Hrvatskoj: HDZ pao za dva mandata, Rijeka pravde na 42 mandata, Možemo ostaje na 9

Danas pre 2 sata
Prve izlazne ankete sa izbora u Hrvatskoj: HDZ relativni pobednik, nedovoljno za formiranje vlade

Prve izlazne ankete sa izbora u Hrvatskoj: HDZ relativni pobednik, nedovoljno za formiranje vlade

Danas pre 2 sata
Kako je glasala dijaspora: U ovoj državi glasala je samo jedna osoba, a u Kini "čak" dve

Kako je glasala dijaspora: U ovoj državi glasala je samo jedna osoba, a u Kini "čak" dve

Telegraf pre 2 sata
Nezvanični rezultati parlamentarnih izbora u Hrvatskoj: Najviše glasova dobio HDZ, ali nema većinu

Nezvanični rezultati parlamentarnih izbora u Hrvatskoj: Najviše glasova dobio HDZ, ali nema većinu

Sputnik pre 3 sata
Ko će sastaviti novu vladu Hrvatske? Nekoliko je opcija

Ko će sastaviti novu vladu Hrvatske? Nekoliko je opcija

Danas pre 6 sati
Parlamentarni izbori u Hrvatskoj: HDZ u vođstvu, izlaznost 59 odsto, pokazuju preliminarni rezultati

Parlamentarni izbori u Hrvatskoj: HDZ u vođstvu, izlaznost 59 odsto, pokazuju preliminarni rezultati

Danas pre 5 sati
Povezane vesti »

Ključne reči

SDPRijekaHDZ

Ekonomija, najnovije vesti »

Izbori u Hrvatskoj: HDZ osvaja 60, 'Rijeke pravde' 42 mandata

Izbori u Hrvatskoj: HDZ osvaja 60, 'Rijeke pravde' 42 mandata

Beta pre 1 sat
Parlamentarni izbori u Hrvatskoj: HDZ pao za dva mandata, Rijeka pravde na 42 mandata, Možemo ostaje na 9

Parlamentarni izbori u Hrvatskoj: HDZ pao za dva mandata, Rijeka pravde na 42 mandata, Možemo ostaje na 9

Danas pre 2 sata
Prve izlazne ankete sa izbora u Hrvatskoj: HDZ relativni pobednik, nedovoljno za formiranje vlade

Prve izlazne ankete sa izbora u Hrvatskoj: HDZ relativni pobednik, nedovoljno za formiranje vlade

Danas pre 2 sata
Elections in Croatia: HDZ celebrates victory PHOTO

Elections in Croatia: HDZ celebrates victory PHOTO

B92 pre 1 sat
Kako je glasala dijaspora: U ovoj državi glasala je samo jedna osoba, a u Kini "čak" dve

Kako je glasala dijaspora: U ovoj državi glasala je samo jedna osoba, a u Kini "čak" dve

Telegraf pre 2 sata