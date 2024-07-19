Search for the policeman's killer continues; State of siege in Loznica; "Everything is organized in advance"

One police officer was killed in Loznica last night, while another was seriously wounded.

Strong police forces are intensively searching for the attacker. At the scene, the police found the suspect's passport, issued by the temporary institutions of the so-called Kosovo, in the name of Hajziri Artan (1991). Taxi driver M.H. from Tutin was arrested after last night's shooting in Loznica, when his customer opened fire on police officers Nikola Krsmanović (34) and his senior colleague Vjekoslav I. (50), who had previously stopped them and tried to carry
