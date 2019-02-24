Vesti » Danas 24.02.2019

Protest u „tunelu laži“ i ispred REM-a (VIDEO)

Dvanaestu subotu za redom "Jedan od pet miliona" u Beogradu Pod parolom „Tunel laži“ večeras je održan dvanaesti protest „Jedan od pet miliona“ u Beogradu.

Danas pre 1 sat  |  Piše: A. Popović
Danas: Protest u „tunelu laži“ i ispred REM-a (VIDEO)
Danas
Tema večerašnjeg okupljanja bio je „tunel laži“ zbog „svih laži aktuelnog režima i predsednika Aleksandra Vučića“, a centralno mesto protestne rute terazijski tunel kroz koji su demonstranti prošli u svojoj šetnji. Ovaj tunel je mali za sve laži Aleksandra Vučića! Zato simbolično uz jasnu poruku kažemo: Dosta si lagao! #PočeloJe #1od5miliona pic.twitter.com/REuYhCe9DH — #1od5miliona (@STOPkrvavim) February 23, 2019 Okupljeni na protestu...
Kliknite ovde da biste pročitali vest u celini na sajtu danas.rs »

Uvek ažurne informacije, zapratite naš Twitter nalog  

Komentari

Danas (36)

Ključne reči

Aleksandar Vučić Twitter

©2019 Netmark d.o.o.