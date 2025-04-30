EU komesarka poručila studentima u Novom Sadu: Čujem vas, iskoristite mogućnosti EU

Evropska komesarka za proširenje Marta Kos poručila je studentima u Novom Sadu da ih čuje, a da je najvažnije da iskoriste mogućnosti koje nudi EU.

"Studentima Novog Sada: Čujem vas. Želim da ponovim da je ono što EU traži od Srbije u potpunosti u skladu sa zahtevima građana koji protestuju", napisala je ona na Iksu uz fotografije sastanka sa studentima. To the students of Novi Sad: I hear you. I want to reiterate that what the EU asks from Serbia closely aligns with the demands of the citizens protesting. Most importantly, I want you, the young generation to benefit from the many opportunities the EU has to