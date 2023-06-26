ŠOJGU PRVI PUT U JAVNOSTI POSLE POBUNE VAGNERA: Obišao komandno mesto Zapadne grupe i dao instrukcije! VIDEO

Dnevnik pre 1 sat  |  Ostalo

Ministar odbrane Ruske Federacije Sergej Šojgu, pojavio se po prvi put u javnosti, posle subotnjeg propalog puča Vagnerovaca.

On je posetio istureno komandno mesto Zapadne grupe snaga u zoni specijalnih operacija i odredio zadatke vojnicima, saopštilo je Ministarstvo odbrane Ruske Federacije . The Russian Ministry of Defense has released Footage that is claimed to show current Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu at a Forward-Command Center near the Frontline in the West; this Footage comes as Rumors continue to swirl that Shoigu is now being Investigated, and possibly…
